If you are raising Teens, you won’t want to miss the Parent Project Class

Parenting is hard, and parenting teenagers sometimes feels like it requires safety equipment and hazard pay. Even when you make it out on the other side, sometimes you wonder if you made good decisions as a parent.

The Parent Project was designed to connect the love and care parents have for their teens with the skills and support necessary to navigate the job of parenting. As a participant in this class, you can expect to learn effective communication strategies and other helpful parenting skills. Additionally, this series will include important information concerning problems of adolescent depression and suicide, trauma, poor grades, drug and alcohol use, and the influence of music and media on today’s youth.

This 10-week Parent Project class will be offered at the Wood County Educational Service Center, 1867 N. Research Dr., Bowling Green, beginning September 6. Classes will be held on Wednesdays, beginning at 6 p.m. Most classes are two hours long.

The cost of the class is $20.00, which will be reimbursed if you attend all 10 sessions. To register, call 419-354-9010 and ask for Greg Van Vorhis.