If You Want to “Listen” to Tonight’s Village Council….

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones). 

To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 876 4538

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 54321

 **********************************************************

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, February 2, 2021, beginning at 5:30 PM

 

