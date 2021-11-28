Impactful ways consumers can Support Small Businesses

(BPT) – It’s no secret small businesses have been largely impacted by the pandemic. New York Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez acknowledged the pandemic has “sparked a once-in-a-lifetime crisis for American small businesses.”

Black business ownership was especially hit hard with a decline of more than 40%, the largest drop across any racial demographic, according to a report by the House Small Business Committee. With government aid struggling to meet the demand, companies and nonprofit organizations launched relief programs and crowd-sourced campaigns to provide valuable support.

For businesses that faced financial hardships and challenges since the pandemic, this holiday season is important to reenergize sales. Every purchase can help revitalize a once thriving entrepreneurial community — one step at a time. During the season of giving, there are several ways for local consumers to support the small business community, including:

Shop small: Get to know the businesses in your neighborhood. Find and support local small businesses this holiday season.

These small efforts can help small business owners begin the journey of recovery from the pandemic crisis to thrive again. It takes every member of the community to come together and provide support.