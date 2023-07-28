North Baltimore, Ohio

July 28, 2023

Briar Hill Health Update
Important Dates for NB HS-MS Back – To – School

Few important upcoming dates for MS/HS:
 
Tue. Aug. 8th 7-12 Grade Fall Sports Team Pics
-Golf – 3pm
-MS/HS Cross Country – 3:30pm
-HS Vball – 4pm
-MS Vball – 4:30pm
-MS Football – 5pm
-MS/HS Cheer – 5:30pm
-HS Football – 6pm
 
-Tue. Aug. 8th New Stadium Reserved Seating Options (4-6pm) at Stadium ($125)
 
-Wed. Aug. 16th 7th grade orientation (9-11am) at HS
 
-Thur. Aug. 17th 1st day for NEW Penta students
 
-Fri. Aug. 18th 1st day for all Penta students
 
-Fri. Aug. 18th All fall HS athletes, 9-12 grades, urinalysis 9am in Woodruff
 
-Mon. Aug. 21st Open house grades 7-12 (4-6pm) at HS
 
-Wed. Aug. 23rd 1st day of school for NB students
 

