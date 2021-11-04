Saturday, November 13, 2021
The North Baltimore Drama Club present
Their Annual Improv & Variety Show
in the NBHS Auditoria.
The show will contain both improvised scenes and prepared acts.
It will feature the NBHS Improv Troupe: Isaiah Boyce, Maia Cannon, Emma Cotterman, Owen Johnson, Olivia Matthes, Hailey Moses, Lauren Neipp, Sofia Ongil, and Leah Rader.
Along with talented variety show acts by twirlers Olivia Matthes and Leah Trout, and singers Alivia DeLancy, Kylie Grilliot, Owen Johnson, Cara Phillips, Leah Rader, and Maddie Stufft.
Tickets will be on sale to the general public in the middle/high school office for $8.00 each, beginning on Monday, November 8.