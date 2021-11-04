North Baltimore, Ohio

November 4, 2021 10:34 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

Improv & Variety Show

 

Saturday, November 13, 2021
 
The North Baltimore Drama Club present
 
Their Annual Improv & Variety Show
 
in the NBHS Auditoria.
 
The show will contain both improvised scenes and prepared acts.
 
It will feature the NBHS Improv Troupe: Isaiah Boyce, Maia Cannon, Emma Cotterman, Owen Johnson, Olivia Matthes, Hailey Moses, Lauren Neipp, Sofia Ongil, and Leah Rader.
 
Along with talented variety show acts by twirlers Olivia Matthes and Leah Trout, and singers Alivia DeLancy, Kylie Grilliot, Owen Johnson, Cara Phillips, Leah Rader, and Maddie Stufft.
 
Tickets will be on sale to the general public in the middle/high school office for $8.00 each, beginning on Monday, November 8.
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website