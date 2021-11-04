Saturday, November 13, 2021 The North Baltimore Drama Club present Their Annual Improv & Variety Show in the NBHS Auditoria.

The show will contain both improvised scenes and prepared acts.

It will feature the NBHS Improv Troupe: Isaiah Boyce, Maia Cannon, Emma Cotterman, Owen Johnson, Olivia Matthes, Hailey Moses, Lauren Neipp, Sofia Ongil, and Leah Rader.

Along with talented variety show acts by twirlers Olivia Matthes and Leah Trout, and singers Alivia DeLancy, Kylie Grilliot, Owen Johnson, Cara Phillips, Leah Rader, and Maddie Stufft.