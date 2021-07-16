Income Tax Flyer

This text below is provided if you use text to speech or can’t read the photo.

The Village of North Baltimore

PROPOSED HALF

PERCENT (0.5%)

INCOME TAX

INCREASE

NOVEMBER 2, 2021

ELECTION

A one-percent (1%) income tax levy

was passed by North Baltimore

voters with the first tax collection

commencing on January I/ 1982.

Revenues generated by the Levy are

used for the Village’s General Fund.

For nearly forty-years, the one-

percent (1%) income tax has been

the primary source of revenue for

non-utility operations and services.

Approximately 70% of reported

income tax revenues are paid by

non-residents as compared to only

30% paid by residents.

Despite annual cost increases for

personnel/ materials/ equipment/

and contractual obligations, the

Village has provided effective ievels-

of-service. However/ with the

increased need for staffing in the

Police Department and for the 24/7

operation of the EMS Department

along with needed infrastructure

improvements/ the 1% income tax

can no longer sustain these

programs.

As such/ a proposed half percent

(0.5%) income tax increase will be

presented to voters at the November

2nd General Election. It is anticipated

that the half percent increase wii!

generate approximately $550/000

each year

A breakdown of where the

income tax funds

• POLICE

• EMS

• PARKS SE.

• STREETS

• CAPITAL

would be

proposed

budgeted

CEMETERY

OUTLAY

Total

additional

include:

$225/000

$ 70,000

$ 35,000

$170/000

$ 50,000

$550/000

Police Department – The funds are

needed to cover increased expenses in the

police department which are a result of

increased criminal activity, severity of the

criminal activity and the safety of our police

officers. To handle this activity and to

ensure the safety of our officers/ the funds

will be used to cover the cost of two

additional full-time police officers as well

additional hours for part-time officers. This

will allow two officers on duty for afl shifts

every day.

EMS Department – The EMS currently

provides 24-hour coverage 7 days a week

with an average response time of 7

minutes. This coverage provides service for

over 700 runs per year. This coverage was

previously provided by all part-time staff.

This method is no longer viable as the part-

time pool of EMTS has all but disappeared.

To continue providing this necessary

service, the EMS has recently hired 3 fuil-

time EMT’s resulting in additional costs of

$70,000 per year.

Park and Cemetery – This income tax

increase will provide $35/000 per year for

upkeep/ repairs and improvements to the

park and cemeteries. This could include

cemetery paving, grave repairs/ and

general maintenance & equipment. It

could also include additional playground

equipment/ materials/ exercise

equipment, future expansion and other

improvements to our community park.

Streets – Great progress on Main Street

and a few other side streets has been

made. However/ the Village had to save

money for a number of years/ with little

repairs/ to be able to complete the recent

projects. Street projects are extremely

expensive. The money from the income

tax increase dedicated to streets,

$170/000 per year, will allow us to make

significant progress in street replacement

and curb & gutter repairs in the coming

years in a much timelier fashion.

Capital Outlay – This levy will provide

$50/000 per year to cover equipment

replacement in the coming years

including, new ambulances, dump

truck/snow plows, police cruisers/ pick-up

trucks and other related types of

equipment. We can plan on replacements

over time with this funding in place.