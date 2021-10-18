Increase Wholesome Flavor with Powerful Pairings

(Family Features) Making the most of family meals means dishing up favorites that call loved ones together while also providing wholesome, nutritional flavor.

As part of the Powerful Pairings initiative – launched by the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, National Pork Board and USA Pulses – this Lemon-Garlic Tenderloin with Warm Sorghum Salad calls for pulses, which include lentils, chickpeas dry peas, and beans; sorghum, similar to rice or quinoa filled with nutrients, texture and taste; and pork, rich in flavor, versatile and sustainable with nutritious qualities.

Combined, these three ingredients can work together in sweet and savory dishes alike, and they shine with a multitude of herbs, spices and sauces from around the world. A powerhouse nutritional trio, they include foods from the protein, vegetable and grain groups outlined in MyPlate, a template for balance, variety and moderation.

Plus, the taste and versatility of these ingredients make it easier to achieve more family meals, which promotes cohesion, communication and relationships, helping loved ones celebrate simple joys together and be more prepared for uncertainty and difficult life moments.

Visit powerfulpairings.com to find more recipes that can become family favorites at your table.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Lemon-Garlic Tenderloin with Warm Sorghum Salad

Recipe courtesy of the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, National Pork Board and USA Pulses

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Servings: 6 (2 ounces pork, 3/4 cup sorghum salad)

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cups water

1 cup whole-grain sorghum

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pork tenderloin (16 ounces), trimmed of fat

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup pecan halves

Preheat oven to 425 F. In medium saucepan, combine vegetable broth and water. Bring to boil. Add sorghum. Reduce heat to simmer and cook, covered, 45-60 minutes, or until tender. In medium bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Drizzle half oil mixture on pork; rub in with fingers. Place pork in shallow roasting pan. Add sweet potatoes to bowl with remaining oil mixture. Toss to coat and set aside. Roast pork, uncovered, 10 minutes. Arrange sweet potatoes around pork and roast 15-20 minutes, or until pork reaches 145 F internal temperature and potatoes are tender. Remove pork from pan. Cover; let stand 10 minutes. Stir roasted sweet potatoes, beans, cranberries and pecan halves into cooked sorghum and heat through. Slice pork tenderloin and serve with warm sorghum salad.

Nutritional information per serving: 436 calories; 15 g total fat (2 g saturated fat); 55 mg cholesterol; 369 mg sodium; 55 g total carbohydrates (8 g dietary fiber, 16 g sugars); 25 g protein; 2% vitamin D; 6% calcium; 20% iron; 20% potassium; 377 mg phosphorus (30%).



SOURCE:

USA Pulses

Pork Checkoff

Sorghum Checkoff