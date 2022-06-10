Independence House to Hold Open Interviews June 21

Independence House, a premier long-term care and assisted living facility, will host a hiring event on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, for the community. Open interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independence House is a division of Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS).

Located at 1000 Independence Avenue, Fostoria, Ohio, Independence House has several openings with a variety of shifts available. Open positions include the following: licensed practical nurse (LPN), must be a graduate of an approved school of nursing and hold current Ohio registration; nurse aide (STNA), must be at least 16 years of age and have a valid STNA license or be enrolled in a program to obtain STNA license; culinary associate, must be at least 16 years of age.

Sign-on bonuses are available for these positions, which consist of $2,500 for LPN/STNA roles and $500 for culinary associate roles.

If you are looking for a rewarding career with the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, BVHS may be right for you. The health system values integrity, compassion, skill, collaboration, innovation and humor. BVHS is looking for partners to help grow the organization and further its mission of “Caring for a lifetime.”



To learn more about Independence House, please visit https://www.independence-house.com/independence-house/independence-house. For additional information about career opportunities at BVHS, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/careers.

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.