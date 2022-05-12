North Baltimore, Ohio

May 12, 2022 2:52 am

Independence Place to Hold Spring Open House

Independence Place, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, is holding a spring open house on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. Guests can tour a model apartment during the event, which will take place at 1000 Independence Avenue, Fostoria, Ohio.

As an equal housing opportunity, Independence Place offers affordable, secure living for seniors, age 55 and older.  

An apartment lease includes heating and air conditioning, cable/Wi-Fi, water, sewer, trash, laundry room, secured entrance, maintenance free, community room and convenient location.

To view a virtual tour of the facility please visit https://www.independence-house.com/independence-house/independent-living/independent-living.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP by calling 419.425.3154.

