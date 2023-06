Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13 Comes to the Virginia Theater June 30 thru July 9

Showtimes Fri 7pm & Sat/Sun 3pm – 7pm

119 N. Main St North Baltimore, OH

419-857-1024

Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

Director James Mangold

Stars Harrison Ford Phoebe Waller-Bridge Karen Allen https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1462764/