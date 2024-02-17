Indoor Track Meet for NB Athletes at Tiffin U.

Four North Baltimore track members competed in the last Tiffin University track of the season. Junior high schooler Levi Vanlerberg tried running indoor track for the first time. He entered the 800 meter run. He finished with a time of 3:08.96. His junior high track coach, Coach Davis, says his time was almost 20 seconds faster than his last outdoor track season best.

Jesse Vanlerberg was there, as well. The high school senior had the longest day. He got to the meet by 10 o’clock to get ready for the long jump. He got in his three jumps, landing his best at 16 feet 3 inches. Due to the large number of athletes from across Ohio and all race heats, Jesse lined up on the track for the 200 meter dash at 6 pm. He finished in a time of 28.05 seconds, then packed up to go home.

Attlee Rowlinson competed in her fourth meet of the season. She joined her two standard events of her indoor season; the long jump and high jump. She has been fairly consistent with her jumps going over 13 feet. Sunday was no different, with her best jump at 13 feet 3 inches. From there, Attlee moved over to the high jump and tied her indoor best leap of 4 feet 2 inches.

With the success junior high student Ady Reynolds had in her first meet, she set rather high goals for her second meet. Her first race was the 1600 meter run, of which she set the record for three weeks prior. In third of five sections of the race, Ady got into a heated battle to be first and crossed the finish line with a time of 6:21.44, breaking her record by 36 seconds. Her second race was the 800 meter run. She crossed the line three-tenths of a second behind the school record, running a 2:52.47.

Attlee, Ady and, for the first time this season, Kyle Green will be in the last meet of the season at BGSU on February 18. Outdoor track practice begins next week. We are all looking forward to it.