Info for calling in to Village Council Meeting

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by
Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is
available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 825 1209
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 12456
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM
Tuesday, April 20, 2021 5:30 PM
AGENDA
- Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
III. Approval of the Minutes
Letters and Communication
- Report on the Proposed Quarry Road/Mitchell Road/W. Broadway Street Reconstruction Project by Mr. Rex Huffman with the Wood County Port Authority
- Administrative Reports
`Finance Officer: report submitted
EMS Chief: report submitted
Fire Chief: report submitted
Police Chief: report submitted
Utility Director: report submitted
DPW Superintendent: report submitted
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk: First Readings:
Second Readings: Resolution 06 – 2021
Resolution 07 – 2021
Third Readings: Resolution 05 – 2021
Resolution 02 – 2021 “Tabled’
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor: Copy of the 2021 Village Newsletter is attached
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 06 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH MORLOCK ASPHALT LTD. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING CONSTRUCTION SERVICES FOR THE 2021 STREET AND ALLEY RESURFACING PROJECT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,198
RESOLUTION 07 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A STAINLESS-STEEL GAS LINE REPLACEMENT FOR A SLUDGE HOLDING TANK AT THE SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $5,200.00
Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 05 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING REVISIONS TO THE VILLAGE PERSONNEL POLICY AND PROCEDURES MANUAL SPECIFIC TO THE FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (FMLA)
RESOLUTION 02-2021 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE HENRY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES WITH REGARD TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES “TABLED”
- Other New Business
Other Old Business
XII. Payment of the Bills
XIII. Adjournment