Info for calling in to Village Council Meeting

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by

Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is

available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 825 1209

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 12456

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 5:30 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

III. Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communication

Report on the Proposed Quarry Road/Mitchell Road/W. Broadway Street Reconstruction Project by Mr. Rex Huffman with the Wood County Port Authority

Administrative Reports

`Finance Officer: report submitted

EMS Chief: report submitted

Fire Chief: report submitted

Police Chief: report submitted

Utility Director: report submitted

DPW Superintendent: report submitted

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings:

Second Readings: Resolution 06 – 2021

Resolution 07 – 2021

Third Readings: Resolution 05 – 2021

Resolution 02 – 2021 “Tabled’

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor: Copy of the 2021 Village Newsletter is attached

Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 06 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH MORLOCK ASPHALT LTD. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING CONSTRUCTION SERVICES FOR THE 2021 STREET AND ALLEY RESURFACING PROJECT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,198

RESOLUTION 07 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A STAINLESS-STEEL GAS LINE REPLACEMENT FOR A SLUDGE HOLDING TANK AT THE SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $5,200.00

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 05 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING REVISIONS TO THE VILLAGE PERSONNEL POLICY AND PROCEDURES MANUAL SPECIFIC TO THE FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (FMLA)

RESOLUTION 02-2021 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE HENRY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES WITH REGARD TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES “TABLED”

Other New Business

Other Old Business

XII. Payment of the Bills

XIII. Adjournment