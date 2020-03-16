Info for This Week’s Lenten Lunch

Due to the current health concerns the Community Lenten Lunch this Wednesday March 18 @ The Bridge Fellowship, 123 E. Broadway St. will be a take/carry out meal.
There is no cost for the meal.
A freewill offering will be received to assist the ministries of the North Baltimore Area Cooperative Ministry, which includes the Community Food Pantry.
