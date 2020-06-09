“Informal” Village Garage Sale and Trash Pick-Up 2020

North Baltimore will hold their VILLAGE WIDE TRASH PICK UP, for one day only Monday, June 15, 2020. All items must be on the curb by 7:00 am. These items are NOT allowed:

The “Informal Community Garage Sales” will be the weekend BEFORE the Pick-Up, June 12, 13 & 14, 2020. (Here is the Facebook page for info: )

In addition, the Village Brush DROP OFF is Saturday, June 20, 2020

The Village of North Baltimore Brush Drop Off and Pick Up Policy

“Brush” is defined according to this policy as:

Cut off, trimmed or fallen branches of trees not to exceed 4 inches in diameter and 6 feet in length.

The Village of North Baltimore is committed to providing affordable and effective service to accommodate the residents of the Village of North Baltimore with the following brush drop off and pick up policy.

The following schedule shall apply –

The 3rd Saturday in June (June 20, 2020) – Drop off brush behind the public works building between 8 am and 11 am.

The 3rd Saturday in July – Drop off brush behind the public works building

between 8 am and 11 am.

The 3rd Monday in August – Public work employees will pick up brush placed in the boulevard throughout the village.

The 3rd Saturday in September – Drop off brush behind the public works building between 8 am and 11 am.

The 3rd Saturday in Oct – Drop off brush behind the public works building

between 8 am and ll am.

The 3rd Monday in Nov – Public work employees will pick up brush placed

in the boulevard throughout the village.

No brush will be picked up by the village or allowed to be dropped off at the brush drop off area that is not from a resident of North Baltimore’s property.

Any resident of North Baltimore that uses the brush drop off area will be permitted one visit per month according to the drop off schedule and shall be allowed no more than an 8 ft x 16 ft trailer per visit.

In the months that the village employees pick up brush within the village, they will accept and remove no more than 1 pi!e of brush, no more than 6 feet long and 6 feet wide.

Residents that use the village drop off area may be required to show proof of residency.

The Village or its representative reserves the right to refuse service specific to this policy for any resident that violates any aforementioned provisions outlined in this policy.