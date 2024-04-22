Into Cafécore?

(BPT) – You may have heard of “-core” trends that center around a specific niche, like cottagecore (accessorizing your home like a lake house) or balletcore (a style that emphasizes elegance, ballet flats and tulle). The latest “-core” trend sweeping the country is cafécore, the art of recreating the coffee shop vibe at home.

Pinterest Predicts 2024 calls cafécore one of the hottest trends of the year. It’s about bringing the atmosphere of a coffee shop, including your favorite coffee drinks, to your kitchen. Words like warm, comfortable, inviting and, of course, delicious, come to mind. Here are some tips for turning your kitchen into your favorite coffee shop.

It starts with coffee. Cafecore starts with the ability to make your favorite espresso drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and more at home. In the past, espresso machines were inaccessible, complicated and, frankly, too big and clunky for at-home use. Enter the KitchenAid Espresso Collection. The line consists of four machines: one Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder, and three Fully-Automatic Espresso Machines with features to suit your tastes and preferences.

All are designed to help you elevate your coffee experience at home, taking the guesswork out of being your own barista. These models can do everything except choose the beans for you — precise dosing so you’ll always have a perfect shot of espresso, bean grinders, automatic milk frothing with options for non-dairy milks (on select models), drink personalization settings with up to six user profiles on some machines, even an intuitive touch screen. And dare we say it? The KitchenAid Espresso Collection is pretty, too. This is the gorgeous foundational piece to build your personal caffeine aesthetic around.

Create a coffee corner. While the KitchenAid Espresso Collection is stunning on its own, the appliances are designed to complement a variety of tastes, so you can customize your home coffee station to perfectly suit what you love. Include pretty mugs, a tray for flavored syrups, napkins, stir sticks, fun coasters, a basket for croissants and anything else you enjoy with your coffee. You can even deck out a bar cart with a water dispenser and any favorite decorations and glassware that complement your style.

A comfortable place to sit. The best coffee shops have an ambiance that makes you want to sit for a spell, relax and enjoy. Whether it’s a sunny spot with an armchair and end table or a cozy corner perfect for curling up with a good book, once you find your perfect perch, trick it out with a cordless coffee warmer, charge cords for your laptop and phone, and a plush blanket that invites you to settle in.

Accents! Pinterest is a great source to find accent ideas to make your coffee corner stand out. A custom chalkboard to write notes and favorite recipes on, a fun wallpaper or a sentimental piece of art can all take your space to the next level.

This trend is all about creating a comfy space in your home that celebrates your love of coffee, invites relaxation, and provides a lovely start to your day. To learn more about the KitchenAid Espresso Collection — or for tutorials about how, exactly, to froth milk — visit their website at https://www.kitchenaid.com/countertop-appliances/espresso.html.