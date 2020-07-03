Introducing Two New Health Care Providers to Serve the Community

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Community Health Center would like to introduce Dr. John Coates, DO and Nurse Practitioner Sally Royston to the health center. Dr. Coates has practiced in the Bowling Green area for almost twenty years. He can be seen at the health center for primary care and chronic disease management. He is currently taking new patients for in-person visits and telehealth appointments.

Nurse Practitioner Sally Royston joined the health center in June 2019. She was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years and has been a Nurse Practitioner for over 10 years. She sees patients for primary care and chronic disease management. She is also part of the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) team that helps patients with addictions including smoking, alcohol and other drugs. She is currently taking new patients as well for in-person visits and telehealth appointments.

To learn more about Wood County Community Health Center and the other services they provide, visit the website at WCHealthcenter.org or their Facebook page. To schedule an appointment call 419-354-9049.

Dr. Steven Dood, who has been with the health center since 2015, is no longer providing direct patient care but remains the Chief Medical Officer providing oversight on medical functions.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides quality health services to improve the well-being of individuals and families. We welcome everyone regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. For more information, visit WoodCountyHealth.org

The Wood County Community Health Center is fully funded by Grant Number H8CS26578 from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as part of an award totaling $1,014,543. The information in this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Health Resources and Services Administration or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.