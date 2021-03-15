INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Village of North Baltimore at 205 N. Main St., North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 until:

4:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Monday, March 15, 2021

At which time and place they will be publicly opened and read-aloud for the following project:

2021 Street/Alley Resurfacing Project

The proposed project consists of the resurfacing of one street and five alleys within the corporation limits of the Village of North Baltimore. The work includes: milling; the application of tack coat, apply asphalt, and performing other incidentals where needed:

Village 2021 Street and Alley Resurfacing Project