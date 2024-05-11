North Baltimore, Ohio

May 11, 2024 8:16 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Size Update
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Logo
Temporary
Resize
Sept. 2023
Fiber Locator
June 2023 Left Rail

Invitation for Public Comment – Revision of Ohio’s Learning Standards for Technology

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce - Email bulletinTechnology Learning Standards
Invitation for Public Comment- Revision of Ohio’s Learning Standards for Technology

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce is seeking public comment on the current Ohio Learning Standards for Technology as we work to instill in students a broad, rich, understanding of technology and its effective use and role in their world – an understanding they need to become technology-literate citizens.

The education community and public are invited to provide suggestions for improving the 2017 Technology standards through a public comment survey

The survey will be open through June 7 at 11:59 PM.

Over the year, educators from across the state will meet to review and propose updates to Ohio’s Technology Standards based on (1) the need for clarity, (2) the need for more rigor, and (3) the relevance of the information related to what students need to know and be able to do. 

To learn more about the standards review and revision process, visit the Standards and Model Curriculum Overview.Contact [email protected] with questions.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website