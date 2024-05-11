Invitation for Public Comment- Revision of Ohio’s Learning Standards for Technology



The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce is seeking public comment on the current Ohio Learning Standards for Technology as we work to instill in students a broad, rich, understanding of technology and its effective use and role in their world – an understanding they need to become technology-literate citizens.



The education community and public are invited to provide suggestions for improving the 2017 Technology standards through a public comment survey.



The survey will be open through June 7 at 11:59 PM.



Over the year, educators from across the state will meet to review and propose updates to Ohio’s Technology Standards based on (1) the need for clarity, (2) the need for more rigor, and (3) the relevance of the information related to what students need to know and be able to do.



To learn more about the standards review and revision process, visit the Standards and Model Curriculum Overview.Contact [email protected] with questions.