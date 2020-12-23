If you’re always looking for more ways to make money, rental property has probably crossed your mind more than once. Whether you’re thinking of it as a side hustle or a foundation for independent wealth, it’s not something you can dive right into. “Is it worth my time to become a landlord?” Yes, but only if you meet the following requirements that we’ve outlined below.

You Have Funds

Ideally, you can mortgage the property and use the rent to pay it off. But that doesn’t mean you should cut it too close when it comes to your cash flow. You can’t spend everything on the down payment because the property may need work and it might be vacant for more months than you’d like. Until you’ve been a landlord for a while, you won’t know about all the surprise expenses that can arise. Spend conservatively and keep a healthy financial cushion.

Your Schedule Is Flexible

It’s not a great idea to quit your day job too soon, especially if you enjoy it. If you can count on a consistent schedule, that leaves nights and weekends to tend to your landlord duties. But owning property and answering to tenants involves a lot of multitasking. Be honest with yourself about what it means to give up your free time to make your investment successful.

You’re Handy

You don’t have to maintain the property all by yourself, but you should at least be familiar with the demands of owning a home. You need to know what you’re doing so you can recognize a good real estate deal when you see one and not fall for a property that will turn into a money pit. You should be able to differentiate major emergencies from small issues and identify improvements that need to be made in the future.

You Like People

You may love real estate, but that doesn’t mean you have the people skills to size up tenants, communicate boundaries, set rules, or build relationships with them—and that’s okay. There are ways around that and many more ways to make money through real estate. Make no mistake, if you’re going to be a landlord, the experience is dependent on how you work with renters, vendors, neighbors, and many other professionals.

You Don’t Mind Delegating

If you’re still debating whether it’s worth your time to become a landlord, it probably makes sense for you to hire a property manager. It’ll cut into your profits but you’ll save yourself a lot of headaches and can take your time learning the job. It’s vital to find a company you can trust to represent you, but if you plan to expand your portfolio with more properties, you’ll need hands-on help.