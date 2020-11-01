IT Infrastructures: Everything You Need To Know

A quality IT infrastructure may be more important for the success of your business than you realize. Regardless of the size of your company, an efficient IT infrastructure is increasingly essential as technology continues to advance and expand to create new business opportunities and challenges. If you are not familiar with the impact that your company’s IT infrastructure can have on your business, consult this simple guide on everything you need to know about IT infrastructures.

What Is an IT Infrastructure?

An IT infrastructure can be broadly defined as a combined set of information technology (IT) components that serve as the foundation of an IT service. Such components may aid in managing, monitoring, controlling, supporting, or developing IT services. The processes, documentation, and people associated with an IT system are not included as a part of the IT infrastructure.

Main Components of an IT Infrastructure

As previously stated, an IT infrastructure is composed of a wide variety of different elements in a network. Some of the main components of an IT infrastructure include:

Hardware : Arguably the most important parts of an IT infrastructure, hardware includes devices such as servers, personal computers, data centers, switches, and routers.

: Arguably the most important parts of an IT infrastructure, hardware includes devices such as servers, personal computers, data centers, switches, and routers. Software : The software in an IT infrastructure refers to applications such as content management systems (CMS), web servers, or operating systems that a business uses.

: The software in an IT infrastructure refers to applications such as content management systems (CMS), web servers, or operating systems that a business uses. Networking Components: Networking components in an IT infrastructure include those that enable operations, communication, and management between the internal and external systems in a network.

Importance of an IT Infrastructure

A quality IT infrastructure is extremely important for the success of a business. Without a solid IT infrastructure, data and information cannot be efficiently exchanged throughout an organization. As a result, you can suffer several negative consequences, such as increased communication barriers, inconsistencies, and downtime. This impedes productivity and significantly hurts a business’s bottom line.

If you notice the IT infrastructure of your business deteriorating, upgrade it as soon as possible. For reference, common signs of a poor IT infrastructure may include high energy bills, excessive downtime, limited storage space, or substantial IT solution expenses.