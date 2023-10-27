It’s a Spooky Time, So Let’s Fight BAC(teria)!

We want your families and children you work with to have fun and stay safe from foodborne illnesses during this spooky season. One way you can help protect households is by sharing Halloween food safety tips with your families: If you’re planning to try out a delicious, spooky new recipe, remember to always begin by washing your hands with soap and water. Also wash your hands after touching raw meats, poultry, seafood, flour or eggs. Learn more: bit.ly/3tXBKmd #foodsafety #Halloween Baking creepy cookies or terrifying treats? Bake your sweets before you eat! Don’t eat batter or dough that contains raw eggs or raw flour. Raw ingredients may contain harmful bacteria. Learn more: bit.ly/3JVu9dF #foodsafety #Halloween Beware of spooky cider! Unpasteurized juice or cider can contain harmful bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella. Drink pasteurized beverages to celebrate the season. Learn more: bit.ly/3gF0L2H #foodsafety #Halloween Let’s work together to “scare away” bacteria this Halloween season!