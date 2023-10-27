North Baltimore, Ohio

October 27, 2023 1:20 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Weekly Specials
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Fiber Locator
Temporary

It’s a Spooky Time, So Let’s Fight BAC(teria)!

 
 

We want your families and children you work with to have fun and stay safe from foodborne illnesses during this spooky season.

One way you can help protect households is by sharing Halloween food safety tips with your families:

  • If you’re planning to try out a delicious, spooky new recipe, remember to always begin by washing your hands with soap and water. Also wash your hands after touching raw meats, poultry, seafood, flour or eggs. Learn more: bit.ly/3tXBKmd #foodsafety #Halloween
  • Baking creepy cookies or terrifying treats? Bake your sweets before you eat! Don’t eat batter or dough that contains raw eggs or raw flour. Raw ingredients may contain harmful bacteria. Learn more: bit.ly/3JVu9dF #foodsafety #Halloween
  • Beware of spooky cider! Unpasteurized juice or cider can contain harmful bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella. Drink pasteurized beverages to celebrate the season. Learn more: bit.ly/3gF0L2H #foodsafety #Halloween

Let’s work together to “scare away” bacteria this Halloween season!

 
Source: Partnership for Food Safety Education
 
Try (and Share) these Sweet Recipes!
 

This Halloween Cheesecake has a jack-o’-lantern brownie grin! Remember to wash hands with soap and water after handling raw eggs and flour. Avoid eating raw batter and raw dough when baking at home.

 

Packed with blueberries and loaded with cream cheese frosting, these Blueberry Mummy Muffins are the perfect Halloween party treat! Wash hands with soap and water after handling raw flour.

 

Use fall flavors, such as cinnamon, pumpkin and vanilla with this recipe for Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies! Remember, don’t be tempted to eat the raw cookie dough which could make you and young ones sick.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website