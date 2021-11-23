It’s Fibonacci Day

According to the National “Day” calendar, November 23rd is known as:

Every November 23rd, Fibonacci Day honors Leonardo Bonacci, one of the most influential mathematicians of the Middle Ages. The date corresponds to the first numbers of the Fibonacci sequence – 1 1 2 3.

Fibonacci was an Italian mathematician who was also known as Leonardo of Pisa and Leonardo Fibonacci.

If you’ve never watched a video of the Golden Ratio, or never heard of the Fibonacci number sequence, you owe it to your self to invest in a few minutes of your time to check it out. There are many videos and articles out there. Hopefully you won’t regret learning a little something about Fibonacci, and why we celebrate Fibonacci Day on November 23rd. This one was just a random choice: (ENJOY!)