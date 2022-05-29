It’s NATIONAL 529 DAY

HOW TO OBSERVE National 529 Day

Go to www.collegesavingsfoundation.org “Open a 529” to get more information about saving. See a broad array of available programs either directly to you or with the guidance of a financial advisor.

Explore the #529 tax-advantaged plan that’s right for you! Share your experiences with a 529 plan by using #National529Day on social media.

NATIONAL 529 DAY HISTORY

The College Savings Foundation (CSF) founded National 529 Day to remind everyone of the benefits of 529 higher education savings plans – an integral part of its mission to help American families achieve their education savings goals.

The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National 529 Day to be observed on May 29 in 2021 and annually thereafter.