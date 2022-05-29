It’s NATIONAL 529 DAY

May 29th is National 529 Day – reminding families and friends that it has never been easier to help save for a child’s future. By contributing to a 529 savings plan, you help prepare a child for whatever path they choose. Earnings grow tax-free on the federal level, and in most states, if savings are withdrawn to pay for qualified tuition and other expenses.
#National529Day
Here’s why 529s are one of the more flexible and attractive ways to save:
- 529s can be used for 4-year or community colleges, career and technical schools, and registered apprenticeships. In addition to tuition and fees, they can cover those expenses that add up, such as room and board, fees, books, computers. And they can be used for qualified institutions abroad.
- 529 savings can also be used by another family member – or even yourself – for retraining or getting a new certification.
- If your child does incur debt, 529 account funds can be used to pay up to $10,000 in qualified student loans per beneficiary.
- And, it’s easy: grandparents, friends, and other family members can contribute as little as $10 to a child’s account through online gifting tools, crowdfunding platforms, or E-gift cards.
HOW TO OBSERVE National 529 Day
Go to www.collegesavingsfoundation.org “Open a 529” to get more information about saving. See a broad array of available programs either directly to you or with the guidance of a financial advisor.
Explore the #529 tax-advantaged plan that’s right for you! Share your experiences with a 529 plan by using #National529Day on social media.
NATIONAL 529 DAY HISTORY
The College Savings Foundation (CSF) founded National 529 Day to remind everyone of the benefits of 529 higher education savings plans – an integral part of its mission to help American families achieve their education savings goals.
The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National 529 Day to be observed on May 29 in 2021 and annually thereafter.Source: National Day Calendar©