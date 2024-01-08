It’s NATIONAL CLEAN OFF YOUR DESK DAY

The second Monday of January each year recognizes National Clean Off Your Desk Day.

This day is an opportunity to begin your new year with a clean and organized workspace. Whether your desk is in a private or shared office, cubicle, home or a make-shift desk on the counter, having your workspace uncluttered and organized will help you work more efficiently. A clean workspace improves productivity and inspires us, too. It often gives us a sense of serenity.



HOW TO OBSERVE CLEAN OFF YOUR DESK DAY

While there are those who say they know where everything is, we all know a clean start helps give us a new perspective.

Tips for Getting Organized

Remove everything from your desk. Yes, everything.

Clean the surface. As you replace items, clean them with the appropriate cleaning supply. Usually, a damp cloth is sufficient, but other electrical items need specific care.

Get out the shredder and the garbage can. Shred, file, scan documents, business cards, recipes, photos as needed.

Place all documents and photos in the appropriate locations.

Shred and toss outdated documents, non-working pens, junk mail.

Don’t forget to replace that old calendar hanging on the wall. While you’re at it, vacuum up those dust bunnies and sanitize your keyboard. Place a fresh box of tissues on your newly cleaned desktop. You’ll be ready for new clients in no time. Use #CleanOffYourDeskDay to post on social media.

NATIONAL CLEAN OFF YOUR DESK DAY HISTORY

While researching the origin of this tidy day, National Day Calendar staff uncovered information leading to A.C. Viero of Clio, Michigan as the founder of this annual holiday. Now that we can see the top of our desk, we can clearly see there will be more paperwork in our future!

