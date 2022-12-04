It’s National Cookie Day

National Cookie Day on December 4th serves up a sweet treat. Bakers across the country warm up the ovens for holiday baking, and we enjoy giving tins of cookies to friends and family all season long.
The origin of the cookie appears to begin in Persia in the 7th century, soon after the use of sugar became common in the region. They then spread to Europe through the Muslim conquest of Spain. Cookies were common at all levels of society throughout Europe by the 14th century, from the royal cuisine to the street vendors.
Cookies arrived in America in the 17th century. Macaroons and gingerbread cookies were among the popular early American cookies.
In most English-speaking countries outside of North America, the most common word for cookie is “biscuit.” In some regions, both terms, cookies, and biscuits are used.
Cookies are classified into different categories, with the most common ones being:
Bar cookies – Drop cookies – Filled cookies
Molded cookies – No bake cookies
Pressed cookies – Refrigerator cookies
Rolled cookies – Sandwich cookies
NATIONAL COOKIE DAY HISTORY
In 1976, Sesame Street included National Cookie Day on its calendar for the first time on November 26th. The Cookie Monster also proclaimed his own National Cookie Day in the 1980 book The Sesame Street Dictionary.
Then in 1987, Matt Nader of the Blue Chip Cookie Company out of San Francisco created Cookie Day, celebrating it on December 4th.
Cookies FAQ
Q. Why do recipes say to mix dry and wet ingredients separately?
A. There are two important reasons why recipes for baked goods call for mixing dry and wet ingredients separately. First, mixing these ingredients separately helps to disperse the spices, leavening agents, and flavorings equally through the mix. Second, this practice prevents us from overmixing the ingredients. When we overmix ingredients, the gluten in the flour becomes tough and will create a tougher final product.
Q. Should I use butter or margarine in my cookies?
A. Real butter is best for cookie baking (unless the recipes specifically calls for a different fat or oil). Cookies baked with butter develop richer, tastier flavor.
