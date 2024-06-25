North Baltimore, Ohio

June 25, 2024 3:57 am

It’s National Leon Day Today (June 25th)

According to National Day Calendar® it’s NATIONAL LEON DAY

National Leon Day marks June 25 as six months away from Christmas day. Leon is Noel spelled backward and is a day some crafters begin planning their homemade gifts and decorations. It can also be a day for those who miss the winter holidays to have a mini-winter celebration in June.

#NationalLeonDay

Homemade projects take planning and time. Craftspersons put effort into their designs creating customized gifts for their loved ones.

These one-of-a-kind items are often appreciated for their thoughtfulness and ingenuity. The day may also serve as a reminder to get your holiday shopping started. It’s never too soon to start!

 

HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL LEON DAY

Crafters, get your hot glue guns ready! Start planning your ugly sweaters now to beat the crowds. 

You can also celebrate by hosting a winter in June holiday party. Include all the trimmings such as turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, too. Give your cold-loving friends something to look forward to. Use #NationalLeonDay to share on social media.

NATIONAL LEON DAY HISTORY

National Day Calendar is researching the origins of this crafty holiday.

