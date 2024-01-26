It’s National Peanut Brittle Day

NATIONAL PEANUT BRITTLE DAY

National Peanut Brittle Day on January 26th recognizes a hard, flat candy confection enjoyed worldwide. The candy’s buttery, nutty texture makes for a delicious treat and can be made at home.

Peanut Brittle includes caramelized sugar or corn syrup. Nuts are added to the molten sugar and then poured onto a flat surface such as granite or marble and smoothed into a thin sheet. The candy cools into a hard, brittle treat broken into smaller pieces. Some of the best brittles are hand-stretched into a thin, easily cracked candy that melts in the mouth.

The history of peanut brittle is uncertain, though one legend says it was all a mistake. The story goes that a southern woman was making taffy, and instead of using cream of tartar, she used baking soda by accident.

HOW TO OBSERVE PEANUT BRITTLE DAY

Make up a batch of peanut brittle with the following recipe to share with that person you just know loves it. Since the candy keeps well, give it as a gift. You might also teach someone to make your favorite recipe, passing on the tradition.

Peanut Brittle

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Total: 30 minutes

Servings: All to yourself

Ingredients:

1-3/4 cups sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

5 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon baking soda

1-1/4 cup peanuts – roasted/salted

1/3 cup water

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Be sure all ingredients are first measured out beforehand. Next, grease (or use parchment paper) a 9 x 13-rimmed baking sheet and set aside.

Using a 2-quart saucepan combine the sugar, corn syrup, salt, and water over medium heat. Be sure the sugar fully dissolves and the mixture comes to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling add peanuts and use a candy thermometer to get the temperature of mixture to 300 degrees. When at 300 – 310 degrees remove the mixture from heat and immediately stir in butter and baking soda until you have a smooth texture. Now pour onto a greased (or use parchment paper) baking sheet. Spread the mixture out into a thin layer. Allow cooling completely. Once cooled you can break the full sheet into smaller bite-sized chunks. Put broken pieces into an airtight container. Over the coming days, enjoy as you treat yourself!

NATIONAL PEANUT BRITTLE DAY HISTORY

It’s been a brittle search, but so far National Day Calendar hasn’t been able to break through to the origins of this sweet holiday.

Peanut Brittle FAQ

Q. Can I freeze peanut brittle?

A. Yes. Peanut brittle can last at least three months when stored in the freezer in a freezer-safe container.

Q. What makes peanut brittle brittle?

A. The sugar for peanut brittle is cooked to 300°F, called the hard crack stage. This makes the candy hard, with a snap to it. Stretching the sugar once it cools to a malleable temperature gives the brittle a delicate, brittle texture.

