It’s National Peanut Brittle Day

NATIONAL PEANUT BRITTLE DAY
National Peanut Brittle Day on January 26th recognizes a hard, flat candy confection enjoyed worldwide. The candy’s buttery, nutty texture makes for a delicious treat and can be made at home.
Peanut Brittle includes caramelized sugar or corn syrup. Nuts are added to the molten sugar and then poured onto a flat surface such as granite or marble and smoothed into a thin sheet. The candy cools into a hard, brittle treat broken into smaller pieces. Some of the best brittles are hand-stretched into a thin, easily cracked candy that melts in the mouth.
The history of peanut brittle is uncertain, though one legend says it was all a mistake. The story goes that a southern woman was making taffy, and instead of using cream of tartar, she used baking soda by accident.
HOW TO OBSERVE PEANUT BRITTLE DAY
Make up a batch of peanut brittle with the following recipe to share with that person you just know loves it. Since the candy keeps well, give it as a gift. You might also teach someone to make your favorite recipe, passing on the tradition.
Peanut Brittle
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Servings: All to yourself
Ingredients:
1-3/4 cups sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
5 tablespoons salted butter
1 teaspoon baking soda
1-1/4 cup peanuts – roasted/salted
1/3 cup water
Pinch of salt
Instructions:
Be sure all ingredients are first measured out beforehand. Next, grease (or use parchment paper) a 9 x 13-rimmed baking sheet and set aside.
Using a 2-quart saucepan combine the sugar, corn syrup, salt, and water over medium heat.
Be sure the sugar fully dissolves and the mixture comes to a boil.
Once the mixture is boiling add peanuts and use a candy thermometer to get the temperature of mixture to 300 degrees. When at 300 – 310 degrees remove the mixture from heat and immediately stir in butter and baking soda until you have a smooth texture.
Over the coming days, enjoy as you treat yourself!
NATIONAL PEANUT BRITTLE DAY HISTORY
It’s been a brittle search, but so far National Day Calendar hasn’t been able to break through to the origins of this sweet holiday.
Peanut Brittle FAQ
Q. Can I freeze peanut brittle?
A. Yes. Peanut brittle can last at least three months when stored in the freezer in a freezer-safe container.
Q. What makes peanut brittle brittle?
A. The sugar for peanut brittle is cooked to 300°F, called the hard crack stage. This makes the candy hard, with a snap to it. Stretching the sugar once it cools to a malleable temperature gives the brittle a delicate, brittle texture.
