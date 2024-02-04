It’s National Soup Day

NATIONAL HOMEMADE SOUP DAY

February 4th heats up with National Homemade Soup Day. In every cuisine, soup provides a rich basis of flavor and history.

Before the era of modern transportation, soup was a product of regionally available foods. For this reason, there are thousands of soup recipes available today.

Many soups also offer medicinal properties. What was once considered a wive’s tale, chicken soup now has the backing of the scientific community. Yes, chicken soup helps relieve the symptoms of the common cold. How? Well, scientists believe that a bowl of soup may reduce inflammation of the lungs. It is thought that chicken soup slows down the activity of white blood cells that can cause inflammation.

But that’s not all homemade soup does. Every cook knows the most important ingredient that goes into every pot of simmering soup. They keep the ingredient stored where it will do its best work, too. As they work, they season the soup from their heart giving it just the right amount of love each and every time. Whether they add it with the noodles or the vegetable, the broth or the cream, each cook knows there’s enough to go around. That’s why homemade soup heals the best.

Tell us about your favorite homemade soup. Share a recipe or a memory. Gather the family to learn how to make your best recipe and share the love.

NATIONAL HOMEMADE SOUP DAY HISTORY

National Day Calendar continues searching for the origins of this warm-hearted holiday. But we’re pretty sure someone who seasoned everything with love had a hand in it.

Homemade Soup FAQ

Q. What kinds of broth are used in homemade soup?

A. Home cooks use a variety of broths for the base of their soups. Consider using vegetables, chicken, beef, pork, or other meat to create your broth. Adding milk or cream will create a creamy soup.

Q. Can I use store-bought broth to make a homemade soup?

A. Yes! Though homemade broth is delicious, you can cut down some of the time and effort by using canned or box broth.

Q. Is making homemade broth easy?

A. It really isn’t that difficult to make homemade broth. For example, chicken broth can be made from leftover chicken. Be sure to include the bones and vegetables such as carrots, celery, and onions for additional flavor.

Here’s a recipe to try from allrecipes.com:

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe Whether you’re feeling under the weather or you’re just in need of a little comfort, there’s nothing like homemade chicken noodle soup to warm you up from the inside out. With this shortcut recipe, you can have the best chicken noodle soup of your life on the table in just 40 minutes. Chicken Noodle Soup Ingredients: Here’s what you’ll need for this top-rated chicken noodle soup recipe: · Onions and Celery: In the first step of this chicken noodle soup recipe, diced onions and chopped celery are cooked in butter until they’re aromatic and tender.

· Broth: This chicken noodle soup recipe calls for a mixture of chicken and vegetable broths. If you’re short on time or ingredients, you can just use one or the other.

· Chicken: Of course, you’ll need chicken. If you have leftover rotisserie chicken, you can use that in place of the cooked chicken breasts for a budget-friendly shortcut.

· Noodles: Make sure you don’t add the noodles too early, as cooking them too long will make them mushy.

· Carrots: Carrots, which add a pop of bright color and flavor, are added at the end of cooking so they stay crisp. You can add them to the sautéed vegetables at the beginning if you like your carrots tender.

· Basil and Oregano: Dried basil and oregano lend warm, earthy flavor to this chicken noodle soup recipe. How to Make Chicken Noodle Soup You’ll find the full recipe below, but here are a few tips to keep in mind while you make this classic chicken noodle soup recipe: Best Noodles For Chicken Noodle Soup Egg noodles are the traditional choice for chicken noodle soup. Rotini and fusilli would work well too, but you can use whatever you have on hand in a pinch What Goes With Chicken Noodle Soup? Chicken noodle soup is a meal in and of itself, so you don’t really need to pair it with any sides (besides maybe a few saltine crackers). But, if you want to go the extra mile, try something bread-based to soak up all that delicious broth. How to Store Chicken Noodle Soup Store leftover chicken noodle soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for three to four days. Can You Freeze Chicken Noodle Soup? Yes! You can freeze chicken noodle soup — and you should if you don’t plan to eat it within a few days. If you’re making a recipe with the intention of freezing it, consider preparing the soup and noodles separately. Frozen noodles will break down and become mushy when thawed. To freeze chicken noodle soup (with or without the noodles), pour serving-sized portions of the cooled soup into freezer bags labeled with the date. Freeze for up to six months. Re-heat on the stove. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams, allrecipes.com/author/corey-williams

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

4 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can vegetable broth

½ pound chopped cooked chicken breast

1 ½ cups egg noodles

1 cup sliced carrots

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

salt and ground black pepper to taste