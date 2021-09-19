North Baltimore, Ohio

September 20, 2021 6:31 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
3 panel GIF
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020

It’s NBHS Homecoming Week

by NBHS Student Council President Gabby Estrada

The North Baltimore Homecoming will take place from September 20th through September 25th this year. The theme for the 2021 Fall Homecoming is Netflix genres.

Spirit days will start on Monday, September 20th. Then as usual, the week will end with a pep rally as the school shows their spirit in hopes that the Tigers defeat Cory Rawson.

The powder puff game will take place on Tuesday, September 21st  at 7:30 p.m. at the football field. The bonfire and mudslide will immediately follow. 


The Community Comeback Parade lineup will be Friday, September 24th at 4:30 in front of Powell, with step-off at 5:30. 

The Homecoming dance will be held on September 25th in the auditeria.

Kindergarten Prince and Princess are Olivia Steman and Carter Engard

Attendants and Escorts  are:

Freshman Class: MaKenzey Young and Noah Palmer
Sophomore Class:  Alex Greeno and Rowen Tackett
Junior Class: Autumn Buder and Conner Boyer
Senior King and Queen Candidates:
Emma Cotterman and Mitch Clark
Grace Hagemyer and Gunner Kepling
Madison Westgate and Brock Baltz
Laura Keegan and Kai Powell. 

Come out and support your NB Tigers and court! 

Editor note: We will post pictures when available

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website