It’s NBHS Homecoming Week

by NBHS Student Council President Gabby Estrada

The North Baltimore Homecoming will take place from September 20th through September 25th this year. The theme for the 2021 Fall Homecoming is Netflix genres.





Spirit days will start on Monday, September 20th. Then as usual, the week will end with a pep rally as the school shows their spirit in hopes that the Tigers defeat Cory Rawson.





The powder puff game will take place on Tuesday, September 21st at 7:30 p.m. at the football field. The bonfire and mudslide will immediately follow.



The Community Comeback Parade lineup will be Friday, September 24th at 4:30 in front of Powell, with step-off at 5:30.

The Homecoming dance will be held on September 25th in the auditeria.



Kindergarten Prince and Princess are Olivia Steman and Carter Engard



Attendants and Escorts are:

Freshman Class: MaKenzey Young and Noah Palmer

Sophomore Class: Alex Greeno and Rowen Tackett

Junior Class: Autumn Buder and Conner Boyer

Senior King and Queen Candidates:

Emma Cotterman and Mitch Clark

Grace Hagemyer and Gunner Kepling

Madison Westgate and Brock Baltz

Laura Keegan and Kai Powell.

Come out and support your NB Tigers and court!

Editor note: We will post pictures when available