It’s Ozone Action Season

We’re all concerned about lung health during this virus emergency and summer weather can generate ozone pollution which can make breathing problems worse.





On the long sunny days between May and September, sunshine can combine with volatile organic compounds (including unburned gasoline vapors) and nitrous oxides (including car exhaust) to generate ozone. Ozone is corrosive to lungs and can also cause damage to plants including agriculture and trees.

Households can reduce the amount of ozone through simple actions: limit the use of cars and trucks to early morning and late evening. Avoid mowing the lawn or using small engines during the heat of the day. Only fill gas tanks during the coolest part of the day and don’t overfill them.

Use paints and aerosols that are safe for the air. Reduce household

energy use overall. Unplug appliances that are not in use including chargers for phones and toothbrushes. Adjust the thermostat to reduce

air conditioner use. Consider hanging clothes to dry to avoid use of the drier. Run the dishwasher only when full.

Citizen Science

Make your own ozone detection strips with coffee filters, cornstarch, and potassium iodide. There are many tutorials online. You will also have to monitor humidity to use your tests.

Your family can monitor air quality and take action when the forecast indicates ozone could be a problem. To get forecasts from the City of Toledo send an email to env.information@toledo.oh.gov and ask to be added to the forecast list. Also visit https://www.airnow.gov/ to review maps of monitors and trends. See ozoneaction.org for more tips.

The City of Toledo region forecasts will be made available a minimum of twice each week; more frequent updates may occur during periods of unusual weather conditions. Ozone forecasts will be made predicting

levels of air quality conditions: 1) good, 2) satisfactory, 3) precautionary measures should be taken by sensitive groups, and 4) caution.

Source: TMACOG (Toledo Metropolitan Council of Governments)