“I’ve Been Mugged”

Meet Chase Fletcher, the new Village Administrator for North Baltimore. He graciously agreed to be “Mugged” by theNBXpress.

Where did you get your mug?

Bowling Green State University

Is there a special memory/story associated with it?

Yes, it was gift from my favorite college professor. He said it was my prize for “surviving his many classrooms over the years”.

Do you always use this mug (or maybe only on special occasions)?

Yes, it is the mug I use daily while at work.

What is your favorite beverage/flavor/grind to drink from this mug?

My favorite thing to drink in it is coffee, more specially different coffee’s from Black Rifle Coffee Company.

What’s your (daily) consumption routine?

I usually drink two to three cups a day, sometimes more depending on the days events.

Do you have a favorite premium beverage/special treat you enjoy away from home? Or have a special coffee “hangout” you like to visit?

My favorite coffee spot is Coffee Amici in Findlay, Ohio. I like to order their frozen Amici Mocha to mix things up a bit.

With what well-known/famous person would you like to share a “Cuppa Somethin” and why?

There are so many choices to choose from, but if I was to pick one, it would probably be Bill Murray. He’s a genuinely good person who likes to live life and he can make you laugh for hours.

Anything else you’d like to say?

I look forward to enjoying many cups of coffee serving the North Baltimore community.