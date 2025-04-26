Jack Bowsher, 88 of Cygnet

Jack L. Bowsher, 88, of Cygnet, Ohio, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on April 24, 2025. He was born December 27, 1936 in Lima, Ohio to the late Burdette and Florence (Peters) Bowsher. He married Caroline Kiger on July 22, 1962 in Cygnet, Ohio, where they shared nearly 63 wonderful years together, and she survives.

Jack is a military veteran who served patriotically in the U.S. Army. He then worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller and retired after working for over 30 years between Oberlin Municipal Airport, Findlay Airport, and Dayton International Airport. He then helped a local farmer for several more years before fully retiring. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing with his brothers at their favorite canal, going to the Amish country, woodworking, yardwork, and taking scenic day trips to visit former family homes and other areas special to him. He especially enjoyed the family reunions and holiday gatherings with his family.



In addition to his wife, Caroline; Jack is survived by his children: David (Lisa) Bowsher, Findlay, Laura Bowsher, Cygnet, and Stephen (Deborah) Bowsher, Sylvania; brother Bill Bowsher, Harrod, and sister Norma Bowsher, Bluffton; grandsons, Eric (Marissa) Bowsher, Cincinnati, and Kyle (Devyn) Bowsher, Cleveland; great-grandchildren Lydia, Gavin and Parker Roth.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald, Walter, and Kenneth and sister Catherine Weyer.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (10 a.m. – 11 a.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Rosanne Kalinowski will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, West Millgrove, Ohio.



Memorial contributions in his honor may be gifted to Portage Christ United Methodist Church, Portage, Ohio.



