North Baltimore, Ohio

Jack D. Patterson, 74, of Findlay and formerly of Bloomdale, passed away at 4:44 p.m., Monday, February 28, 2022, at Winterhaven Hopital, Winterhaven, FL, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 3, 1947, to the late John H. and Hazel A. (Struthers) Patterson. He married Judy Coldwell on January 14, 1967, and she survives.

Jack is also survived by his sons: Kevin M. (Cindy) Patterson of Powell, OH and Chad J. (Katie) Patterson of Bealeton, VA; daughter, Jennifer D. (Charlie) Shindeldecker of Findlay; sister, Carol J. (Jerry) Riley of Mt. Vernon, OH; grandchildren: Matthew Patterson, Christopher Patterson, Ryan Shindeldecker, Kelsey Shindeldecker, Emma Shindeldecker, Madelyn Patterson and Isabelle Patterson; and his extended family.

Jack graduated from Northmor High School in 1965. Jack was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967, and served in the 199th Light Infantry Brigade as a Military Police Officer in the Vietnam War, until he was honorably discharged in 1969. He retired from Atlas Crankshaft in Fostoria and Daimler Chrysler in Toledo, and formerly taught Hydraulics at Owens Community College. He was a member of the Amvets Post 69, Military Affairs Committee, United Veterans of Fostoria Honor Guard, and participated faithfully in the Armed Forces Day Celebration at the Hancock County Fair Grounds.

As a youth Jack was involved in 4H, F.F.A., and Boy Scouts, where he was an Eagle Scout. He remained active in Boy Scouts with his sons as they grew up. Jack loved attending and watching his grandchildren at all of their events, fishing, card games and relaxing in the Florida sun.

