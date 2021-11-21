Jack L. Thomas, 79

Jack Leslie Thomas, 79, of North Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on the afternoon of November 18, 2021 with his wife, Karen, by his side following complications of heart failure. He was born on May 22, 1942 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Hoyel and Redora (Brumbaugh) Thomas.





Jack graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1961. He served in the Navy from 1962 to 1968. Primarily Jack was an airplane mechanic in the aviation division. He maintained Super Constellation aircraft and earned the National Defense Service Medal.



Jack retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on May 23, 1997, after 26 years of honorable service. Jack was recognized with several accomplishments throughout his career, including the 1983 Trooper of the Year Award.



Throughout retirement, favorite pastimes included spending time with family, taking his dog Beau on morning breakfast trips, cooking, traveling (especially to destinations out West), and rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jack also enjoyed playing “Santa” for children at Christmastime, listening to country music, and passing the time by striking up a conversation with absolutely anyone!



Preceded in death by his mother and father and sister, Elsie. Survived by his wife Karen (Walton) of North Canton, Ohio; children Jessica Rotondo (Chris), Joel (Tonya), Kristina Bunnell (Bailey), Mary Ripley (Jason); grandchildren Rowan, Will, Reise, Isla, Clayton, James, Laine, and Jaci; and first wife Linda (Vandersall); brothers, Bill (Beth) and Dave; sisters, Peggy and Emily along with numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5pm to 6pm with services to follow at 6pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Stark County Humane Society, as Jack had a great love for his many lifetime pet companion.