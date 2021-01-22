Jack Nicklaus Is In Rare Company With British Royalty

January, 2021

Jack Nicklaus won five consecutive Ohio State Junior titles starting at age 12. He won the Ohio Open at age 16, and overall, young Jack took home 27 tournament titles from age 10 to 17. Once a pro, Jack went on to claim 73 PGA Tour wins including a win or second-place finish in an astounding 37 Major Championships.

Jack’s list of accomplishments on the course is flabbergasting, and his off-course achievements ain’t too shabby either. The Golden Bear has grown into a brand encompassing clothing, golf equipment, and course designs. All told, Jack’s earned over $320 million to date.

In 2005, Jack made it known that he’d be stepping away from competitive golf, and that year’s Open Championship would be his last tournament. It was the 134th Open and would be played on The Old Course at St. Andrews; a fitting stage for arguably the greatest to ever tee it up.

To honor Jack’s body of work both on and off the course, the United States and Great Britain both made monumental gestures of respect towards the Bear.

The United States presented Nicklaus with the Presidential Medal of Freedom that year. It’s the highest Civilian Award the Executive Branch issues, and Jack joined an elite group of athletes when receiving his.

However, the British celebrated Jack by bringing him into an even more exclusive club. In honor of Jack’, the Royal Bank of Scotland issued over two million five-pound notes with Jack Nicklaus on them. Each note was legal tender, featured images from Jack’s two previous wins at The Old Course, listed his scores, and even had Jack’s signature Golden Bear logo.

To this day, there are three people to ever have been printed on British currency while still living; Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II’s Mother, and Jack Nicklaus.

Source: Stick and Hack