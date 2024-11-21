Jackson Twp. (Hoytville) Receiving Brownfield Assessment Grant



Wood County (Wood County)

Project Name: Former Gasoline Station

$136,000 Assessment

This project will include phase I and II assessments, an asbestos surveys, and a property condition assessment on a former gasoline station now owned by Jackson Township.

The assessment will guide the township’s plans to potentially expand the neighboring fire station, enhancing public safety infrastructure.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik today announced $58.2 million in state support to help clean up and redevelop 61 hazardous brownfield sites in 33 counties.