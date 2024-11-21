Jackson Twp. (Hoytville) Receiving Brownfield Assessment Grant

Wood County (Wood County)
Project Name: Former Gasoline Station
$136,000 Assessment
This project will include phase I and II assessments, an asbestos surveys, and a property condition assessment on a former gasoline station now owned by Jackson Township.
The assessment will guide the township’s plans to potentially expand the neighboring fire station, enhancing public safety infrastructure.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik today announced $58.2 million in state support to help clean up and redevelop 61 hazardous brownfield sites in 33 counties.
The Ohio Department of Development is awarding the funding through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, which was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration in 2021. Today’s announcement includes approximately $55.9 million for 46 cleanup/remediation projects and nearly $2.4 million for 15 assessment projects.
Since the launch of the program, the Department of Development has awarded more than $560 million to support 550 projects in 86 counties.
Funds awarded today will help assess and clean up industrial, commercial, and institutional brownfield sites that are abandoned, idled, or underutilized due to a known or potential release of hazardous substances or petroleum. Following site remediation, properties can be redeveloped to revitalize neighborhoods and attract new economic development.