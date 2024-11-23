James A. Mesnard, 83

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James A. Mesnard on November 20, 2024, at the age of 83. James (Jim) was born on September 3, 1941 in Toledo, OH, to LeRoy and Wilma (Morris) Mesnard. Jim met the love of his life Linda Dieter and they were married for 56 years, and she survives.



Jim was known for his love of his family, love of farming, and love of his community. Along with his wife, he was a devout member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bloomdale, OH. Jim was a 1959 graduate of Elmwood High School. He went into the Air National Guard after high school as a mechanic. At a young age Jim developed a passion for farming, earning an American Degree from the Future Farmers of America. He spent a lifetime working with the local farming and church communities.



Preceded in joining the Lord: Mother & Father, Wilma and Leroy Mesnard.



Survived by: daughter, Laura Mesnard-Fouty; son, Kent Mesnard; grandchildren: Noah and Eli Fouty; sisters: Sharon Feyedelem and Jan (Cliff) Davis; Jim is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, and from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church.



A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Bloomdale. Pastor Arnold Betz officiating. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to National FFA Foundation in Jim’s name, 6060 FFA Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46278 or at https://www.ffa.org or the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or at https://diabetes.org.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.