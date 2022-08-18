James and Joyce (Reichenbach) Sprague

James and Joyce Sprague

James Allen and Joyce Dianne Sprague both of Mancelona were never far from each other’s side over the last 20 years. They took their vows seriously, and after brief but hard-fought battles, both passed away within days of each other.

Joyce Dianne Sprague died November 13, 2021 at Munson Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1953 in Findlay, Ohio, the daughter of James and Wauneeta (Corwin) Reichenbach.

James Allen Sprague died November 21, 2021 at Munson Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1955 in Grand Rapids, the son of Jean Delight Sprague. He was a graduate of the 1974 class of Central Lake High School and retired after more than 35 years of working for Haliburton Services.

On October 6, 2001 in Mancelona they began their life journey together. They enjoyed going to garage sales and bargain hunting, but the adventure of meeting new people and discovering treasures was always more important than the destination. They were opposites when it came to their techniques; Jim was patient and diligent while Joyce was quick and more aggressive. Both always seem to get the good deal though and delighted in them. They also enjoyed traveling the countryside visiting friends and participating in cowboy action shooting matches. Jim and Joyce were very active in several shooting clubs through out northern Michigan, traveling 3 weekends a month spring, summer, and fall to participate. Bulldog Jim and Buckeye Juice Joyce belonged to the BadWater LongHorns of Mancelona, the Eagleville Cowboys of Central Lake, and the Brush Creek Wranglers of Hillman. Both held several positions at the various clubs. Joyce was the Territorial Governor for the Eagleville Cowboys which was a national position. Both Jim and Joyce were RO 1 & 2 certified in their sport.

Left to cherish their memories are their big loving families; Kim (Wade) Tanner of Kalkaska, Barb (Casey) Rickert of Lake Ann, Jessica Sprague of Traverse City, Kenny Sprague of Bellaire, Trish (Mike Inman) Sprague of Gaylord, James Jr (Samantha) Sprague of Perry, Rhonda (Jim) Sharp of Cadillac, JD Munson of North Carolina, 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, Jim’s brothers Vic and Scott Baxter of California, Joyce’s brothers Jim Reichenbach of Florida, Greg Reichenbach of OH. They were preceded in death by their parents, Joyce’s daughter, Fredericka Ann, brother Jerry and sister Jolene.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 29th at 1 pm at the Mancelona Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Bernthal officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 am until the time of service. Memorial contributions can be directed to the cowboy action shooting clubs they enjoyed so much. Please makes checks payable to Tina Mallpass, 9005 Metz Rd, East Jordan, MI 49727.