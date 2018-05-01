James Barringer, 84 of North Baltimore passed away on Saturday, January 23,

2021. He was born on October 25, 1936, in Bairdstown, OH to the late Claud

and Rose (Mathias) Barringer. He married Roxie Griffith on November 28,

1959, and she survives.



Jim is also survived by his sons: Rusty (Maggie) Barringer of Holland, OH

and Jim (Judy) Barringer of North Baltimore; daughter, Sally (John) Rasp

of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Beverly (Jesse) Girdler, John, Marissa

and Megan Rasp; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah and Caden; sister-in-law,

Charlotte Barringer.



He was preceded in death by his brothers: Jack and Don Barringer; and a

sister, Rosetta Shaull.



Jim was a former Truck Driver, and a United States Marine Corp Veteran.

His greatest love and joy in life was spending time with his family.



All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES

FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.