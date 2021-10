Starts Friday 7pm Sat/Sun 1/4/7 October 8-17



No Time To Die



James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.



Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Stars Daniel Craig Ana de Armas Rami Malek



Trailer https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2382320/