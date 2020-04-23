James C. Jacobs, 77, passed away on April 23, 2020.

He was born to Golden and Osa (Pullins) Jacobs in Leesburg, Ohio on March 30, 1943. Jim was known as “Jake” to many that knew him.

He grew up in Flat Rock, OH and graduated from Thompson High School in 1963. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany and served until 1965.

He remained active in his support of veterans and held lifetime memberships to the following veteran service organizations: American Legion Post 539, Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) Post 43, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1238, and American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 21.

Jim was married to Violet (Missler) Jacobs. They were married on December 28, 1963 at Immaculate Conception Church, Bellevue, OH and shared 56 wonderful years together. They attended the Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore, OH, together and Jim crossed over to heaven, forgiven of his sins after recently being baptized.

He is survived by his wife, Violet; sons: Greg (Jacci) Jacobs, Durham, NC, and Dan (Amanda) Jacobs, Van Buren, OH; grandchildren: Paige, Jameson, Cassadie, Mara, Travis, Caden, and Zachary Jacobs; a brother, Thomas (Millie) Jacobs; and a sister-in-law, Anna Jacobs.

He was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents, and his brothers: Valcie Jacobs and Elbert Jacobs.

During his lifetime, Jim was employed by A&P Grocery for 25 years, Proctor and Gamble (Sundor), and Norton Manufacturers.

When their boys were young, Jim and Vi started taking them on fishing trips to Canada. From then on, the boys were hooked and thought fishing was the only vacation needed. Jim always looked forward to his yearly fishing trips to Biscotasing, Canada with his sons, brothers, brothers-in-law, nephews, and eventually, grandsons and treasured friends. This past October marked his 50th year of taking the yearly trips.

Jim was a loyal Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State fan. He enjoyed watching the games on television and occasionally went to the games with his family.

Jim and Vi cherished getting away together, especially their yearly Amish country excursions. Watching his children and grandchildren play sports was one of his favorite pastimes. Jim never missed a game and stood on the sideline watching every pitch and play that was made. He always had a positive comment for the grandkids after the games, and often a little touch of sarcasm to make them smile.

Jim was an avid reader of the daily news, typically reading three newspapers every day. He was quick to update anyone on current events either around the area or the country.

Given the current COVID-19 situation and restrictions, a private service will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Family and friends who are able are welcome to attend a socially distanced graveside service at New Maplewood Cemetery at 1:30 pm. A video of the service for those unable to attend will be made available through the family after the services.

A celebration of life will occur at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Rett Syndrome Foundation, in honor of Paige Jacobs, Jim and Vi’s granddaughter. Donations can be made online at rettsyndrome.org or mailed to Rettsyndrome.org, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH, 45246.

