James Carter, 88

James F. Carter, Sr., 88, of Cygnet, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born on March 9, 1935, in Perrysburg to the late Glenn W. and Clara A. (Swartz) Carter. He married Bertha Buchanan on August 29, 1959, and she survives.

Jim is also survived by his daughters: Robyn (Kent) Thompson of East Sparta and Jennifer Carter of Cygnet; son, James (Carla) Carter, Jr. of Bloomdale; sister, Dorothy Ziegler of Kenton; grandchildren: Amanda Carter, Cade Carter, Lucy Jo Thompson, Caroline Thompson, Erin (fiance, Andrew) Thompson, Emily (fiance, Charlie) Thompson, and Nathaniel Thompson.

Jim was a retired Farmer, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Baltimore. He was also a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539, Bloomdale K of P Lodge #278, North Baltimore-Midwood Elevator Coffee Club, and the National Rifle Association.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 16, 2023, at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore and/or Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

