North Baltimore, Ohio

April 7, 2025 3:52 pm

BVHS Wellness Park TOP
The District Update – Water Shed
Amplex Fiber June 2024
Sept. 2023
Logo
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Size Update
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Resize
Sept. 2023
OB You’re Expecting

James D. Buchanan, 85, NB


James D. Buchanan, 85, of North Baltimore, passed away at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay on April 6, 2025. He was born in North Baltimore on August 10, 1939, the son of the late George and Kathren (Rickenbaugh) Buchanan.

James is survived by his sons, William (Lisa) Buchanan, of McComb, and John Buchanan, of North Baltimore. Preceding him in death were his parents, stepsons, Jimmy, David, and Mike Bretz.

James was a Navy veteran serving from 1956-1957 and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 2633 in North Baltimore.

There will be no services at this time. COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay,  is assisting the family with arrangements. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website