James D. Buchanan, 85, NB



James D. Buchanan, 85, of North Baltimore, passed away at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay on April 6, 2025. He was born in North Baltimore on August 10, 1939, the son of the late George and Kathren (Rickenbaugh) Buchanan.

James is survived by his sons, William (Lisa) Buchanan, of McComb, and John Buchanan, of North Baltimore. Preceding him in death were his parents, stepsons, Jimmy, David, and Mike Bretz.

James was a Navy veteran serving from 1956-1957 and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 2633 in North Baltimore.

There will be no services at this time. COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, is assisting the family with arrangements.