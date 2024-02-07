James David Dean, 93

James David Dean passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. He was born on November 30,1930 to James Allen and Treva Agnes (Zerbe) Dean in Lima, Ohio. Jim graduated from Lima High School in 1948 and Miami University (Ohio) in 1952 where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He received his Master of Education degree from Bowling Green State University where he also pursued courses towards his doctorate.



Jim met the love of his life, Betty Lou Huber at Indian Lake in the summer of 1951. They were married at the Chapel in the Garden in Angola, Indiana on December 31, 1951, and celebrated 62 years together until her passing in 2014.



Following Jim’s graduation from Miami, he accepted his first teaching job at Mt. Sterling High School teaching Manual Arts and Driver Training, while coaching football, basketball, and baseball. He also drove a school bus. By this time, Jim’s family had expanded to include children, Jaimye and Jeff. He accepted his next position at Hoaglin Jackson High School as an Industrial Arts and Math instructor. Jim was named Principal the following year, also coaching baseball and driving a school bus. During summers, he

coached various sports teams at the Van Wert YMCA.



The family’s next move was to Ottawa where Jim served as Principal and acting Superintendent of Ottawa Public Schools and oversaw the consolidation of Ottawa High School and St. Peter and Paul High School. Jim accepted the Superintendent’s position of Grand Rapids Local Schools next where he was active in civic organizations and musical productions.



Superintendent of North Baltimore Local Schools was his next position where he saw both of his children graduate during his tenure. He served as President of both the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, was active in the Lions’ Club and a member of the Wood County Board of Education, while at North Baltimore. Completing the last thirteen years of his 30-year educational profession, he was Superintendent of Leipsic Local Schools. One event highlighted his many years of involvement with sports and that was the 1976 Leipsic baseball team’s State Championship. While at Leipsic, Jim was active in the Kiwanis Club.



Jim was proud of his son, granddaughter Amanda and great-granddaughter Cassadie as they followed his footsteps in educational careers.



For his next career, Jim worked as a Fraternal Coordinator for Gleaner Life Insurance. This provided him with the opportunity to travel with Gleaner, organize events throughout Ohio, and interview scholarship applicants, activities that he enjoyed tremendously.



Jim was a man of high character, integrity, and faith. He was a member and elder of the North Baltimore Church of Christ and often served as a lay minister, hosted Bible studies and taught Sunday school.



Family was of the highest importance to Jim and his wife Betty Lou was his loving partner. Jim and Betty Lou loved their vacations at Myrtle Beach, Arizona, and Florida and family vacations at Hilton Head and Disney World. Their grandchildren were the lucky recipients of vacations with Grandma and Grandpa to Hocking Hills, all Ohio State Parks, Myrtle Beach, and Alabama. Ever the sports fans, they attended multiple state basketball tournaments with their grandparents. Throughout the years, Jim cheered on his children and grandchildren while attending football, basketball, baseball, softball, cheerleading, and band events.



Throughout the years, Jim’s favorite sports teams were the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland (Indians) Guardians and THE Ohio State Buckeyes, attending many games in his younger years. He could often be found watching one game on TV and listening to another game at the same time on the radio. He never missed a Buckeye game no matter how long it lasted. During football season each week, conversations were held with his daughter and granddaughter discussing when and where and who the Buckeyes were playing that weekend. After some thought, Jim would render his opinion about which team would end up victorious. He was almost always right.



To say that Jim will be missed is a huge understatement. His entire family would agree that they were blessed with the best father and grandfather on earth. He was a shining example of faith, love and goodness and we are forever grateful.



Left to cherish his memory are his children: Jaimye (David) Bushey and Jeffrey (Jill) Dean. Grandchildren: Amanda (Dan) Jacobs, Jason (Diana) Bushey, Parker (fiancée Adrianna Downs) Bushey, Joshua (Leigh) Dean, Jenalee (David) Jacobsen, and Jordan (Mia) Dean. Great-grandchildren: Jameson (Jessica) Jacobs, Cassadie Jacobs, Lily and Allie Bushey, Leona and Linus Jacobsen and Daisy James Dean.



Preceding Jim in death were his wife, Betty Lou, parents, James and Treva Dean, In-Laws Clarence and Lois Huber, sister Louise (Leonard) Roth and his special great-granddaughter, Paige Lineay Jacobs.



The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Briar Hill who lovingly cared for Jim during his stay. We appreciate your kindness.



Visitation will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 3-5 and 6-8pm.



Funeral services will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11:00am. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the International Rett Syndrome

Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.