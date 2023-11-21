James F. Heinze, 83, NB

James F. Heinze, from North Baltimore, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 20, 2023 at the age of 83, at his home with his family by his side. He was born the first son of Charles and Helen (Youngs) Heinze in Grand Rapids, Ohio on December 3, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gerald (Jerry) and Timothy.

He was a devoted husband of 62 years and was married on April 22, 1961, in Custar, Ohio to his wife Sharon (Johann). He is survived by his wife Sharon: 2 sons, Gary (Carrie) Heinze of Delaware, Ohio, and Mike (Dianne) Heinze of Canton, Michigan: daughter, DeAnn (John) Stewart of North Baltimore; brother, Terry (Angie) Heinze of Bowling Green, Ohio; 8 grandchildren, Jonathan, Elizabeth (Aric Blythe), Emily (Justin Music), Josh (Kyra), Zach (Lauren Stewart), Ryan, Lillian and Isaac; 4 great-grandchildren, Colton, Adalynn, Maylee and Emerson.



He grew up on a farm in Northwestern Ohio and worked on the family homestead near Cygnet, Ohio. He attended Westwood High School while balancing the responsibilities of the farm with academics and his fondness for track and field. Upon graduation, he joined the Army Reserve where he proudly served his country for 8 years.



He worked as a laborer in manufacturing at Norbalt Rubber and Centrex while moonlighting with farming, plumbing and electrical side jobs for local contractors. In 1967 he started employment at Whirlpool Corporation when the Findlay, Ohio Division opened its doors. As a member of the Engineering Department, he created innovative paint rack designs for range, dryer and dishwasher paint processing along with other tooling and equipment to assist in appliance mass production. His roles increased in responsibility through the years as he held managerial positions for various departments. He was a Management Club Member and acted as the Fire Brigade Chief for several years. As the Plastics Department Manager he was instrumental in establishing the dishwasher molded tub and console operations. He retired from Whirlpool in 1995.



He was skilled in many trades including Cabinet making, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive repair, sign making, and drawing. As a Cub Scout Leader, he designed and oversaw the building of 2 award-winning floats that were displayed in local parades.



He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore, Ohio. He also supported North Baltimore Scouting as a leader and volunteer of Troop 315.



Jim had many hobbies including playing Euchre, woodworking, home improvement projects, camping, snowmobiling, fishing for King Salmon in Alaska, restoring cars, attending antique car shows and traveling the world with lifelong friends and family members.



Jim was known by all to be strong but gentle. He was fiercely independent but giving of his talents and treasure to anyone in need. His smile was infectious, and his touch was warm and caring. He loved life, lived it well and his presence brought joy to all fortunate enough to know him. He loved his family more than anything and most importantly loved and honored his wife from the day they met until the day he was summoned by God. Jim was a good, honest, hardworking and loyal man. His family is committed to honoring his legacy by upholding the standard of character set by him. He will forever be missed.



Visiting Hours are Thursday, November 30, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 1, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Church, 115 E. Cherry Street, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski celebrant.



Jim’s final resting place will be at Saint Louis Cemetery, 22776 Defiance Pike, Custar, Ohio 43511.



After Internment, a meal for family and friends will be provided by members of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 215 North Second Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Boy Scout Troop 315 at the funeral home, or mailed to Troop 315 in the care of Gary Heinze, 4814 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015.



Messages and memories can be left for the family at www.smithcrates.com.