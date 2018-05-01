James L. Brewer, 82, of Jerry City, passed away at 12:20 a.m. on January 1,

2021, at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green.

He was born on September 8, 1938, to the late Pearl and Martha (Ritchie) Brewer. He married Patricia Laffoley on February 2, 1961, and she survives.



James is also survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Dulaney of Rudolph;

sisters: Ilint Noble of Hindman, KY, Ann Brown of Hindman, KY and Clydia

Childres of FL; grandsons: Chad (Terrilynn) Brewer of Rudolph and Brad

Dingledine of Bowling Green; great-grandchildren: Makayla Dingledine,

Kiana Dingledine, Lilianna Brewer, Amber (Derek) Overbee, Mark Dulaney

Jr., Lacy Dulaney, Lydia Overbee, Mavis Overbee; Naelynn Lee; as well as a

future great-grandson, Oliver Brewer.



He was preceded in death by sons: James and David Brewer; and brothers:

Claude and Ray Brewer.



James retired from Cooper Hose.



A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the start of the service at 2:30 p.m. Pastors

William Best and Jim Tracy officiating. Burial will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.