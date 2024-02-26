James Steven “Steve” (Boomer) Clark, 78, former NB

James Steven “Steve” Clark, 78, passed away Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Youngstown.



Steve, also affectionately known as “Coach,” was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Bluffton, to James A. “Cappy” and Mary E. (Canaan) Clark. He married Mary Delp on July 2, 1967, and she survives. He graduated from Bluffton University where he spent his years playing football. Steve then earned his Master’s degree from Bowling Green University. For 35 years, Steve worked at Paulding Exempted Village Schools as a teacher and athletic director before his retirement in 2004. Steve also coached football at Paulding High School. Later, Steve shared his love for baseball cards by opening his own baseball card shop in Paulding called “Baseball Cards of Paulding County.”



Along with his loving wife, Steve will be sadly missed by his daughter, Catharine (Eric Robinson) Clark of London, Ontario, Canada; two granddaughters, Naomi and Miriam; and nephew, Hayden.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Thomas G. Clark.



Steve’s funeral will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Den Herder Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Paulding Memorial Cemetery.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



The family requests no flowers or funeral memorabilia.



Memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s memory to Paulding High School Athletic Boosters.



