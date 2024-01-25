Janet Emmons, 79 NB

Janet Emmons, 79, of North Baltimore, died at 1:32 a.m. Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on November 27, 1944, in Harrisburg, PA to the late Lewis and Anita (Zickafoose) Marks. She married Harvey Walter and they were divorced.



Janet is survived by her daughters: Patricia (Larry) Stevenson of Fostoria, Pam (Mike) Oman of Findlay, Tammy (Mike) Brewster of Findlay and Dawn (Mike) Cupp of North Baltimore; brothers: Larry (Deb) Marks of Indianapolis, IN, Michael Marks of Less Summit, MO, Kevin (Genny) Marks of Goshen, IN, and Robert Marks of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Norma (Harold) Beck of Stockton Lake, MO; grandchildren: Kala (Jeff) Reigle, Devin Walter, Jessica (Tony) Stacy, Danielle (Josh) LaVigne, Caitlin (Ted) Reinhart and Charlie Stevenson.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Marks.



A private family service will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.