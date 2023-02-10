JANET SEIBERT, 58

Janet Irene Seibert, 58, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away on January 29, 2023.

Janet was born February 27, 1964 in Findlay, Ohio, the daughter of the late Preston Sterling and Anna Belle (Jones) and Roger “Popeye” Trumbull.



On June 19, 1982, she married Robert “Bob” Seibert. They spent 40 great years together. She was a 1983 graduate of North Baltimore High School and Penta Career Center. Janet and Bob lived together in Jerry City, Ohio, for a number of years where they raised three sons. Later in life, the couple relocated to Winter Springs, Florida.



Surviving Janet are her husband Bob of Winter Springs, Florida; sons, Robert (Heather) of Houston, Texas, Roger (Jessica) of Waterville, Ohio, and Dusty (Amanda) of Wayne, Ohio; and grandchildren, Mason Seibert, and Allen, Connor, and Brady Sterling. She also leaves behind seven siblings to cherish her memory; sisters, Kay Hopple, Lavenda Bauman, Kristina Snyder, and Virginia Fornof; brothers, Clifford Sterling, Troy (Lisa) Trumbull, Jason (Heidi) Trumbull, and Brad Trumbull. Janet also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



Preceding Janet in death are her parents; brother, Preston Sterling, Jr.; and sister, Hazel Sterling.

Janet spent many years working in childcare and was passionate about “her kids”. Although all of those children are grown and it had been many years since her retirement, she still cherished the relationships that she built many years ago.



Private end of life ceremonies will be held in Winter Springs. The family will have a celebration of life for Janet in Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.

Source: Banfield Funeral Home on Jan. 31, 2023