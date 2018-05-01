Janice A. Richendollar, 57, of Bowling Green, passed away at 5:40 p.m.,
Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green.
Arrangements are pending at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
